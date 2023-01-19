Donate
UAE President Hosts Leaders of 5 Arab Countries; Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Do Not Attend
From left, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and from right, Jordan's King Abdullah II, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet during the six-way Arab summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on January 18, 2023. (UAE Presidential Court / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
United Arab Emirates
Gulf region

The Media Line Staff
01/19/2023

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hosted a meeting in Abu Dhabi with the leaders of several Arab countries. The meeting, billed as a “fraternal” and “consultative” meeting and held under the banner of “Prosperity and Stability in the Region,” was attended by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar; King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. The leaders of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were conspicuously absent. Details of the discussions at Wednesday’s meeting are sketchy, but reports from media in the participating countries noted that they discussed issues of regional and international concern, as well as political, security, and economic challenges in the region. They reaffirmed the need to work together and to promote regional stability and prosperity while, according to Jordan News, “respecting good neighborly relations, the sovereignty of states, and non-intervention in internal affairs.”

