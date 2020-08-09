Donate
Juan Carlos, then-King of Spain, January 21, 2013. (Irekia/Creative Commons)
Juan Carlos
Spain
United Arab Emirates
Corruption

UAE Reportedly Gives Shelter to Disgraced Former Spanish King

Uri Cohen
08/09/2020

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos, who last week shocked the world and fled his country amid a brewing corruption scandal, will have to make do with his new shelter – an entire floor at the glitzy five-star Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi. While 82-year-old Juan Carlos’s son, King Felipe, who ascended the throne in 2014 after his father’s abdication, refused to confirm the exiled king’s whereabouts, photos released late Saturday night show Juan Carlos descending his plane at Abu Dhabi airport. Two months ago, Spain’s supreme court launched a preliminary investigation into the ex-king’s alleged involvement in a Saudi Arabian high-speed rail construction contract. According to prosecutors’ initial findings, Juan Carlos pocketed $100 million from the dealings with the late Saudi king and could face charges of money laundering and tax evasion. In March, King Felipe renounced any inheritance he was due from his father in an attempt to distance himself from the disgraced monarch.

