A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 is shown in June 2019 in Tallinn, Estonia. (Anna Zvereva/Wikimedia Commons)
UAE Seeks Assurance that Pakistani Pilots, Engineers Qualified

Michael Friedson
07/02/2020

The United Arab Emirates is asking the government of Pakistan to verify the qualifications of Pakistani pilots and flight engineers who work for UAE air carriers. This follows Pakistan’s suspension of 262 flight licenses last week after an investigation into a plane crash that killed 97 people revealed widespread lying on pilot applications. In that specific crash, it was determined that the pilots were unfamiliar with standard procedures and that safety alarms were ignored or not recognized. Landing rights in the UAE for two Pakistani airlines were suspended for six months on Tuesday. According to the Reuters news agency, Pakistan International Airlines, the nation’s flag carrier, is said to have 141 pilots holding “dubious” credentials. The agency reports that the matter has become a political issue, with the opposition accusing the government of putting “the entire [airline] industry” in jeopardy.

