UAE Sets Minimum Social Media Age at 15 in Arab World First

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday approved a minimum age of 15 for social media use, making it the first Arab country to impose such a rule as governments worldwide move to curb children’s exposure to online risks.

The Cabinet resolution bars children under 15 from creating, using, or operating personal social media accounts, according to the government’s media office. The ban covers basic online activity that defines social platforms: posting, commenting, sharing content, and joining public groups.

For teenagers aged 15 and 16, the rule does not simply open the digital gates and walk away. Platforms will have to apply added protections, including content filters, limits on contact from strangers, screen-time controls, and parental supervision tools.

The measure applies to social media companies that allow users to create profiles, interact with others, publish or share content, or rely on algorithms to rank and recommend posts. That language points directly at the machinery of modern social media: not just the account, but the feed.

Platforms operating in the UAE will be required to verify users’ ages through stronger checks, including digital identification and artificial intelligence-supported tools. Self-declared ages will not be enough. Companies must also deactivate accounts belonging to underage users, prevent attempts to bypass the system, and avoid using children’s data for advertising or profiling.

The UAE’s new rule builds on its Child Digital Safety Law, which came into force at the start of 2026 and gave online platforms a one-year compliance period. The law is part of the country’s broader push to regulate children’s digital lives, online privacy, harmful content, and platform responsibility.

The move also places the UAE inside a fast-growing global debate. Australia, several European countries, and some US states have moved toward stricter rules for minors on social media, driven by concerns over mental health, addictive design, online abuse, sexual content, and data harvesting.

For Gulf tech companies and global platforms alike, the message from Abu Dhabi is blunt: childhood online is no longer a self-policed space.