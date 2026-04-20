UAE Students Return to Classrooms After Weeks of Remote Learning

More than one million students across the United Arab Emirates returned to in-person classes on Monday after weeks of remote learning, as authorities moved to restore regular schooling while keeping new safety procedures in place following a period of regional tension.

The reopening marked the first large-scale return to campuses since early March, when schools shifted online during a stretch of heightened instability. For officials and school leaders, the move back to classrooms was both a practical decision and a symbolic one: a sign that ordinary routines were beginning to reassert themselves, even as caution remained part of daily life.

Teachers spent the first day helping students readjust rather than plunging straight into lessons. Erin Nelson, a deputy headteacher in Dubai, said educators were giving children time to settle in, reflect on the disruption, and ease back into the rhythm of school. That measured approach reflected a broader effort across the Gulf to pair continuity in education with a visible emphasis on reassurance.

Schools reopened under tightened safeguards. Campuses introduced designated safe areas, emergency drills, and additional supervision, while some in Dubai temporarily scaled back outdoor activities and canteen services as students became familiar with the revised rules. One school operations manager said, “We are fully aligned with official guidance and have strengthened internal procedures to ensure student safety.”

Authorities also allowed students who could not immediately return to continue studying online, preserving flexibility for families still weighing the situation. That hybrid option has become a familiar tool in regional education systems since the COVID era, when remote learning became a fallback for emergencies well beyond public health.

Attendance on the first day was reported to be stronger than many had expected, with a number of schools saying that more than 80% of students came back. That turnout suggested growing confidence that schools could reopen without abandoning vigilance.

For the UAE, the day carried meaning beyond attendance figures. It marked the return of a daily rhythm that had been interrupted for weeks—and offered a visible sign that, at least in classrooms, a measure of normal life was being pieced together again.