UAE Tallies 189 Ballistic Missiles and 941 Drones Since Iran’s Retaliation Began
Data on the interception by the United Arab Emirates' air defense of Iranian attacks is displayed by the Ministry of Defense during a press briefing held by the UAE government in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026. (Ryan Lim / AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
03/04/2026

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that the country’s air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles and detected 129 drones during what it described as continuing Iranian attacks, as the wider Iran-Israel confrontation keeps spilling across the Gulf through missile and drone fire.

In an official statement, the ministry said 121 of the 129 drones were intercepted, while eight fell inside UAE territory. It said none of the three ballistic missiles reached their intended targets.

The ministry also released cumulative figures for what it called Iran’s retaliation campaign, saying it had detected 189 ballistic missiles launched toward the UAE since the strikes began. Of those, it said 175 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one landed inside the country. The ministry reported 941 Iranian drones detected during the same period, with 876 intercepted and 65 falling within UAE territory. It also said eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.

The UAE has positioned itself publicly as a security partner to the US and other Western and regional allies while maintaining economic ties across the region. The Gulf’s airspace and critical infrastructure have repeatedly become part of the battleground in recent years, with drones and missiles used both as strategic messaging and as tools to pressure states that host foreign forces or support rival coalitions.

The ministry said the attacks have killed three people—Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals—and caused 78 minor injuries among people of multiple nationalities. Those listed included Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationals.

The ministry said noises heard across the country came from air defense intercepts and fighter aircraft engaging drones and cruise missiles. It added that the operations caused minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian facilities.

TheMediaLine
