Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper, which at 828 meters is the world’s tallest building, is turned into a virtual charity box amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
coronavirus
Ramadan
Charity
Burj Khalifa
COVID-19

UAE Turns World’s Tallest Building into Virtual Charity Box

Charles Bybelezer
05/13/2020

The United Arab Emirates has transformed Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper, which at 828 meters is the world’s tallest building, into a virtual charity box. The country this week auctioned off each of the tower’s 1.2 million external light bulbs for 10 dirhams ($2.70) – the cost of an average meal – with the proceeds going to needy families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE has confirmed some 20,000 cases of COVID-19 and its 200-plus deaths are second only to Saudi Arabia among the six Gulf nations. Abu Dhabi’s drive is part of a campaign to fund 10 million meals for low-income families during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

