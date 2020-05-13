UAE Turns World’s Tallest Building into Virtual Charity Box

The United Arab Emirates has transformed Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper, which at 828 meters is the world’s tallest building, into a virtual charity box. The country this week auctioned off each of the tower’s 1.2 million external light bulbs for 10 dirhams ($2.70) – the cost of an average meal – with the proceeds going to needy families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE has confirmed some 20,000 cases of COVID-19 and its 200-plus deaths are second only to Saudi Arabia among the six Gulf nations. Abu Dhabi’s drive is part of a campaign to fund 10 million meals for low-income families during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.