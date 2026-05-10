UAE’s First Casino Resort Faces Delay After Iran War Disrupts Gulf Logistics

Wynn Resorts said this week that the opening of its $5.1 billion casino resort in Ras Al Khaimah, the first licensed gaming venue in the United Arab Emirates, will face a “modest delay” after the Iran war disrupted shipping, supply chains, and Gulf logistics. The project, Wynn Al Marjan Island, had been expected to open in early 2027, but chief executive Craig Billings told investors during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that Wynn would give a revised timeline in the coming months.

“We do expect a modest delay in our opening timeline, and I expect that we will quantify that in the coming months,” Billings said. “That said, the project continues to move forward every day.”

The delay is another sign that the war’s effects have spilled beyond missiles, oil prices, and military deployments into the Gulf’s glossy economic ambitions. Wynn’s resort is meant to help Ras Al Khaimah draw more tourists, investors, and luxury travelers as the smaller emirate competes for attention in a region already crowded with megaprojects. Reuters reported earlier this year that Ras Al Khaimah aimed to attract more than 3.5 million tourists a year by 2030, up from 1.3 million in 2024.

“At Wynn Al Marjan, construction has continued to progress with over 22,000 workers on site,” Billings said. “The project team has been incredibly resilient. While we have faced logistical and shipping challenges in the region, deliveries have largely continued, and we are rerouting shipments and sourcing alternative materials where needed.”

Wynn won the UAE’s first commercial gaming operator’s license in 2024, a major policy shift in a Gulf region where gambling has long been illegal. Reuters reported at the time that the move came as the UAE pursued liberal legal reforms to maintain its edge as a trade, tourism, and financial hub, especially as competition with Saudi Arabia intensified.

The company has tried to project confidence despite the turbulence. Wynn briefly paused and then resumed construction in March as the US-Israel-Iran conflict disrupted business in the region, including shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and flight operations at major UAE airports.

Billings said the current problems remained manageable, but cautioned that conditions could change. For now, the casino that was supposed to announce Ras Al Khaimah’s big leap into Gulf luxury is still rising — just a little more slowly than planned.