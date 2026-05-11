UK, France Push Hormuz Security Coalition as Iran Warns Against Warships

The UK and France will host a multinational defense ministers’ meeting Tuesday to turn plans for a Strait of Hormuz security mission into military reality, as Iran warns London, Paris, and other governments not to send warships into the contested waterway. The talks, led by UK Defense Secretary John Healey and French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin, are meant to shape a defensive coalition that could help restore commercial shipping once conditions allow.

The Strait of Hormuz is not just another stretch of water with a naval headache. Before the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28, about a fifth of the world’s oil moved through the chokepoint. Iran has largely closed the strait since the conflict began, jolting energy markets, driving up prices, and leaving governments scrambling for a way to reopen one of the world’s most important maritime arteries.

The British government says the Tuesday meeting will be the first ministerial-level gathering for the planned mission, following a two-day session of military planners in London in April. Healey said, “We are turning diplomatic agreement into practical military plans to restore confidence for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Britain has sent the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon toward the Middle East, while France has moved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the region. Both governments describe the deployments as pre-positioning, not a rush into battle. The Royal Navy said the mission would be strictly defensive and aimed at protecting shipping, supporting mine-clearance efforts, and safeguarding freedom of navigation after a sustainable ceasefire.

Tehran is not buying the fine print. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned that British, French, or other foreign warships would face “a decisive and immediate response.” He added, “Only the Islamic Republic of Iran can establish security in this strait.” French President Emmanuel Macron said France had “never envisaged” a naval deployment in the strait, describing the plan instead as a security mission that would be “coordinated with Iran.”

For now, the mission sits in the dangerous space between diplomacy and deterrence: warships moving, ministers meeting, oil markets watching, and Iran making clear that it sees outside protection for shipping as a threat, not a rescue plan.