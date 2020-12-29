UK, Turkey Sign Deal Ahead of Brexit

Turkey and the United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a free trade deal, to be completed later this week after the Brits formally leave the European Union following years of deliberation and controversy. It was the first such agreement announced by the UK after Brexit was finalized last week. On Sunday, London’s trade ministry announced that the pact would be identical to the two countries’ existing terms. In 2019, Turkey and the UK traded $25.25 billion worth of goods. The island has now signed trade agreements with 62 different countries, ahead of the January 1 final deadline in which the transition period will be over and the UK officially will be on its own. Last week, the most crucial deal with its largest partner – the EU – was clinched after years of excruciating negotiations that brought down the country’s former government.