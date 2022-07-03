The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ukraine Asks Turkey to Detain Russian Ship Allegedly Carrying Stolen Wheat
The Zhibek Zholy off the coast of Anadoluhisarı in Turkey in a 2018 photo (Cengiz Tokgöz/Vessel Finder)
Mideast Daily News
Russia-Ukraine
Turkey
wheat
cargo ship

Ukraine Asks Turkey to Detain Russian Ship Allegedly Carrying Stolen Wheat

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2022

Ukraine has asked Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian wheat. The Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy is carrying 4,500 metric tons of Ukrainian grain taken from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, Ukraine’s foreign ministry has charged, according to Reuters. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office has charged that the cargo ship is carrying 7,000 metric tons of cargo and is heading to the port at Karasu, Turkey. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office asked Turkey to “conduct an inspection of this sea vessel, seize samples of grain for forensic examination, demand information on the location of such grain,” according to a letter dated June 30 and sent to Turkey’s Justice Ministry, that was seen by Reuters, it reported over the weekend. The website Vessel Finder reported that the Zhibek Zholy arrived at the Turkish port of Karasu late on Friday and was still there on Sunday. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from Ukrainian areas that is has captured since it invaded Ukraine in February; Russia denies this claim. Many countries in the Middle East and in other parts of the world fear a global food crisis if Ukrainian grain is not exported. Turkish grain buyers previously have been accused of receiving stolen grain from Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported, but Turkish investigators say that so far they have not been able to identify any stolen grain shipments.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.