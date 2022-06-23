Ukraine Shouldn’t Intervene in Israel’s Elections, but Left is Best, Envoy Tells The Media Line

Ahead of an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, The Media Line’s Debbie Mohnblatt asked Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk what Israeli party in the anticipated upcoming parliamentary election is best for Ukraine. Korniychuk initially demurred, saying that he “could not intervene on your internal politics.”

Nevertheless, he observed that “historically, more leftists were more sympathetic to Ukraine – sympathetic to the countries that are in difficult situations like us. But I would not say that we are not working with the rightists or centrists – we do work with everyone.”

Korniychuk continued: “We are currently acting like a political party at the embassy during the war period. We are very active with the media, we talk with politicians a lot, we speak to the people, we do appreciate all of the assistance of the Israeli people and Israeli companies that donated support a lot to the NGOs, but definitely we could do more with the government.”