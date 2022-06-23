The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Ukraine Shouldn’t Intervene in Israel’s Elections, but Left is Best, Envoy Tells The Media Line
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk speaks with The Media Line’s Debbie Mohnblatt at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, June 23,2022. (Screenshot: The Media Line)
Mideast Daily News
Video
Yevgen Korniychuk
Ambassador
Ukraine
Israel
Israeli election

Ukraine Shouldn’t Intervene in Israel’s Elections, but Left is Best, Envoy Tells The Media Line

Steven Ganot
06/23/2022

Ahead of an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, The Media Line’s Debbie Mohnblatt asked Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk what Israeli party in the anticipated upcoming parliamentary election is best for Ukraine. Korniychuk initially demurred, saying that he “could not intervene on your internal politics.”

Nevertheless, he observed that “historically, more leftists were more sympathetic to Ukraine – sympathetic to the countries that are in difficult situations like us. But I would not say that we are not working with the rightists or centrists – we do work with everyone.”

Korniychuk continued: “We are currently acting like a political party at the embassy during the war period. We are very active with the media, we talk with politicians a lot, we speak to the people, we do appreciate all of the assistance of the Israeli people and Israeli companies that donated support a lot to the NGOs, but definitely we could do more with the government.”

