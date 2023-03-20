Ukrainian President Imposes Sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad. Several other Syrian government officials, including the prime minister and foreign minister also were sanctioned, as well as 300 other individuals including several Russian citizens. Sanctions also were levied on several Iranian firms. In addition, some 114 entities were blacklisted, including Russian research and production and shipbuilding enterprises and aviation industry companies. Ukraine severed diplomatic ties with Syria in June after Damascus recognized the Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine as independent states. The imposition of sanctions by Zelenksyy comes on the anniversary of the start of the Syrian revolution in 2011. On March 10, Zelenskyy also imposed sanctions against 120 individuals – mainly Russian citizens – and 287 legal entities.