Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UK’s Truss Tells Israeli PM Lapid She is Considering Moving Embassy to Jerusalem
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2022. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Liz Truss
Yair Lapid
Jerusalem
Embassy

UK’s Truss Tells Israeli PM Lapid She is Considering Moving Embassy to Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2022

The United Kingdom is considering moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, British Prime Minister Liz Truss told her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was reported in British media, citing Downing Street, and was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office to several Israeli media outlets. Truss told the United Kingdom’s Conservative Friends of Israel last month while still UK foreign minister, that she would review the location of the embassy in Israel if she became the British leader. Truss said then that she understands the “importance and sensitivity” of the embassy’s location. In 2018, The Trump Administration moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, in a controversial move that angered the Arab world. Honduras, Guatemala, and Kosovo also have embassies in Jerusalem.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.