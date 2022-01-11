The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

UN Appeals for Over $5 Billion in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
Displaced Afghans reach out for aid from a local Muslim organization at a makeshift displaced persons camp on Aug. 10, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
UN Appeals for Over $5 Billion in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan

Marcy Oster
01/11/2022

The United Nations announced its biggest-ever single-country humanitarian funding appeal on Tuesday, calling for over $5 billion for Afghanistan to provide basic services to 22 million Afghans in need of assistance inside the country, and another 5.7 million Afghan refugees who are currently outside of the country. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in Geneva that $4.4 billion is needed for the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan, while UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called for $623 million for the Afghanistan Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan, to support refugees and host communities in five neighboring countries. Griffiths called the appeal “an absolutely essential stop-gap measure” and said that if the funds are not raised “there won’t be a future … there will be suffering.” If action is not taken this year, the officials said, “next year we’ll be asking for $10 billion.” They said the money would not go to line the Taliban’s coffers. The country has fallen into a severe financial crisis since the Taliban took over the country after the United States and allied troops pulled their soldiers out in mid-August. The United States has frozen the country’s assets and humanitarian aid.

