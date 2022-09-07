The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Chief, on Pakistani Floods, African Famine: Ignoring Climate Change Is ‘Pure Suicide’
A Pakistani shopkeeper is seen outside his shop, which is submerged following flash floods in the Daddu district of Sindh province, Pakistan, Sept. 7, 2022. (Farhan Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Antonio Guterres
United Nations
climate change
Pakistan
Flooding
famine

UN Chief, on Pakistani Floods, African Famine: Ignoring Climate Change Is ‘Pure Suicide’

Steven Ganot
09/07/2022

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Pakistan Wednesday, where he will appeal for massive aid to the country after torrential monsoon rains and melting glaciers brought flash floods that put one-third of its territory under water.

“Tomorrow I will be flying to Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people and to appeal for the massive support of the international community to the Pakistanis, in this hour of need after the devastating floods that we are witnessing,” the UN chief said on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

Guterres spoke to reporters before heading to the Security Council chamber for a meeting on the situation in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that its inspectors were “gravely concerned” after finding damaged buildings at the plant.

The UN secretary-general said that while “there is a lot of attention on the war in Ukraine,” the effects of climate change, as seen in Pakistan, must not be ignored.

“People tend to forget there is another war – the war we are waging on nature, and nature is striking back, and climate change is supercharging the destruction of our planet,” he said.

“Pakistan, Chad, and the Horn of Africa, where the drought is causing famine. All these things represent an enormous threat to all of us,” he said. “Today it is Pakistan. Tomorrow it can be anywhere else,” he added. “To deal with climate change, that is the defining issue of our time, with a business-as-usual approach is pure suicide,” Guterres said.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency says at least 1,314 people, including 458 children, have been killed and over 12,700 have been injured by the floods. Over 1.1 million houses have been damaged and 560,000 houses have been destroyed. More than 5,700 kilometers of roads have been damaged, and 246 bridges were damaged or destroyed due to the floods. More than 630,000 people displaced by the deluge are reportedly living in relief camps, most of them in Sindh, and many more are living with host communities.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.