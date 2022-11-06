Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Climate Change Conference Opens in Sharm el-Sheikh
Mideast Daily News
climate change
COP27
Sameh Shoukry
Sharm el-Sheikh
Egypt

UN Climate Change Conference Opens in Sharm el-Sheikh

Steven Ganot
11/06/2022

The 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) opened on Sunday in Sharm El-Sheikh, in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. More than 90 heads of state and representatives of 190 countries are expected to attend the two-week conference, which hopes to turn global finance pledges into action on climate change.

In his opening address, Egyptian Foreign Minister and COP27 President Sameh Shoukry warned that “climate change threatens human life, and the development pattern in the industrial field which is no longer sustainable must be changed because this will lead to dire consequences.” Shoukry recalled the “painful events” around the world caused by climate change, such as the devastating floods in Pakistan and drought in Africa, and urged the world community to “act quickly to take all necessary measures as per our commitments and pledges.” This, he said, would need to include not only governments but also nonstate actors, such as the private sector, banks, international finance institutions, civil society, youth associations, and indigenous associations. Shoukry lamented that “climate change-related efforts over the past decades were remarkably polarized, which has slowed down progress of the negotiations.” As a result, the pledge to mobilize $100 billion per year has not yet been honored.

His words were echoed by Alok Sharma, president of COP26, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland. “We know that we have reached a point where finance makes or breaks the progress of the program ahead of us,” Sharma said. “This summit must be about concrete actions and I hope when the world leaders join us today, they will explain what their countries achieved during the last year and how they will go further,” the British politician said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.