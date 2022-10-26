Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Contracted for Supply of Syrian Aid With Companies Involved in Human Rights Abuses, Report Finds
A temporary village erected in the northeast of Syria's Aleppo province by Syrian citizens displaced by the country's civil war, in an area near the border with Turkey and controlled by Turkish forces, Nov. 9, 2021. (Bakr Alkasem/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
United Nations
Syria civil war
Human Rights

UN Contracted for Supply of Syrian Aid With Companies Involved in Human Rights Abuses, Report Finds

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2022

Dozens of private companies that the United Nations contracted with to supply humanitarian aid to Syria in 2019 and 2020 were involved in human rights abuses or may have benefited from them, according to a new report. The nonprofit Observatory of Political and Economic Networks and the nongovernmental organization Syrian Legal Development Program have released a report – “UN Procurement Contracts in Syria: A ‘Few’ Bad Apples?” – that analyzes the UN’s top suppliers in Syria over the two-year period; the companies received about $68 million in UN contracts. The Syrian civil war, which started in 2011, has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and displaced millions both internally and outside of the country. The report, which relies on official Syrian gazette and open-source intelligence to investigate the backgrounds of the top 100 private and public-private suppliers in Syria in 2019 and 2020, representing  94% of total procurement spending, also recommends practical and context-sensitive steps to donor states and UN agencies to ensure the aid is directed at the Syrian people and not the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.