Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Envoy Announces Failure To Renew Yemen Truce
Mideast Daily News

UN Envoy Announces Failure To Renew Yemen Truce

Steven Ganot
10/03/2022

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Sunday that no agreement had been reached to renew the truce between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Iran-supported Houthi rebels. “The UN special envoy regrets that an agreement has not been reached today, as an extended and expanded truce would provide additional critical benefits to the population,” his office said in a statement. “I appreciate the position of the government of Yemen on engaging positively with my proposal. I will continue to work with both sides to try and find solutions,” Grundberg continued.

The UN proposal that the warring parties received on Saturday included a six-month extension of the truce, as well as salary and pension for thousands of civil servants who have not been paid now for more than seven years, and the opening of roads into the besieged city of Taiz and other provinces that are controlled by the government. The truce also would have seen more commercial flights to and from the airport in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, and unhindered access to the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah for fuel ships.

State media outlets reported that the Yemeni government agreed to the truce proposal. The Houthis, however, rejected the proposal, without saying why and despite it meeting their main demands.

They also threatened Sunday to attack the facilities of foreign oil companies operating in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which support the Yemeni government. “The [Houthi] Armed Forces give the oil companies operating in the UAE and Saudi Arabia an opportunity to arrange their status and leave,” Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement carried by the Houthi-affiliated al-Masirah TV, just after Grundberg announced the truce proposal’s failure. “The truce has reached a dead end,” the Houthi military spokesman concluded.

A two-month truce between the government and the Houthi forces was first agreed to on April 2 and then extended twice, but officially ended on Sunday.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.