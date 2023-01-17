Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Envoy Calls for ‘Credible, Inclusive Elections’ To Restore Legitimacy in Libya
Abdoulaye Bathily, then-special representative of the UN secretary-general (SRSG) for Central Africa and now SRSG for Libya. meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali, Aug. 6, 2015. (Paul Kagame/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
United Nations
Elections

UN Envoy Calls for ‘Credible, Inclusive Elections’ To Restore Legitimacy in Libya

Steven Ganot
01/17/2023

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily on Monday called for “credible and inclusive elections to restore legitimacy to Libyan institutions and establish the stability needed to rebuild the state, the social fabric and the country,” the UN Support Mission in Libya said in a statement.

Bathily made his remarks at a meeting in the Libyan city of Sirte with the mayor and a delegation of local leaders and civil society representatives. “The SRSG listened and expressed empathy for their challenges, including infrastructure destroyed by war and inadequate health care. He [Bathily] pledged to relay their requests for support to national authorities,” the statement said.

Islamic State fighters controlled Sirte, a city some 450 kilometers east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, before the former UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) defeated and expelled the IS forces from the city in 2016.

The country has been in a state of political and security turmoil since the 2011 civil war that led to the overthrow of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It was divided between two rival governments: the internationally recognized GNA based in the capital, Tripoli, and the Libyan National Army based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

The House of Representatives in March 2021 formally approved the formation of a Government of National Unity with the aim of unifying the GNA and the rival Tobruk-based government. There have been numerous attempts to hold elections and form a unified government, but these efforts have been hindered by ongoing fighting, political infighting, and disputes over the terms of the vote.

Most recently, Libya failed to hold elections that were scheduled for December 2021 due to disagreements over election laws.

Additionally, the country’s security situation has been further complicated by the presence of various armed groups, some with ties to regional powers, making it difficult to hold a fair and secure election.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.