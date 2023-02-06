UN Envoy Emphasizes Fair Distribution of Libyan Wealth Ahead of 2023 Elections

The special representative of the UN secretary-general for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, emphasized the crucial role of a fair distribution of wealth in the country during a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. The two officials discussed methods to end the political stalemate and pave the way for inclusive national elections in 2023.

Bathily underlined that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to create conditions conducive to holding elections, starting with the adoption of a strong constitutional framework. The two officials also talked about the government’s role in ensuring the security of the elections.

“During the meeting, I stressed the need to adopt the best standards of transparency and good governance to ensure a fair distribution of Libyan wealth where all Libyans equally benefit from it,” Bathily stated.

Despite previous plans to hold general elections in December 2021, they were postponed due to disagreements over election laws among the Libyan parties. Dbeibah recently announced that the government is ready to hold general elections in 2023.

Since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to establish a democratic transition amidst ongoing violence and political division. The fair distribution of wealth is seen as a crucial step toward stability and a successful democratic transition.