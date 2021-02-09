Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Envoy, Iranian FM Discuss Turmoil in Yemen
Martin Griffiths (United Nations)
Mideast Daily News
Martin Griffiths
Mohammad Javid Zarif
YEMEN

UN Envoy, Iranian FM Discuss Turmoil in Yemen

Uri Cohen
02/09/2021

Nearly three years after becoming the United Nations envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths on Monday traveled for the first time to Iran, meeting Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif to discuss the ongoing Yemeni civil war. According to a UN statement issued after the meeting, the two diplomats “exchanged views” on how to work toward resuming the political process in Saana, and agreed on “the urgent need” for a “nationwide cease-fire.” A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states intervened in Yemen in 2015 to reinstate ousted president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who was overthrown by the Shiite, Iran-backed Houthi movement. The proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran has since devolved into the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today. Last week, United States President Joe Biden called on the sides to resolve the conflict diplomatically, while promising to end Washington’s support to the Saudi coalition. Biden stressed the importance of protecting Riyadh from Houthi aggression, but reversed his predecessor’s designation of the group as a terror organization, acknowledging the UN’s concerns of the humanitarian fallout of such a move.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.