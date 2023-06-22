UN Envoy: Taliban Government Recognition Hinges on Women’s Rights

It will be “nearly impossible” for the United Nations to recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban as the country’s legitimate government unless the group lifts the severe restrictions it has imposed on women and girls, the UN’s special envoy on Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Roza Otunbayeva told the Security Council that the Taliban had asked to be recognized by the UN and its member nations, “but at the same time they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter.”

“In my regular discussions with the de facto authorities, I am blunt about the obstacles they have created for themselves by the decrees and restrictions they have enacted, in particular against women and girls,” Otunbayeva said. “We have conveyed to them that as long as these decrees are in place, it is nearly impossible that their government will be recognized by members of the international community.”

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, when US and NATO troops were withdrawing from the country after two decades of war. It initially promised a more moderate rule than during its first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001, but then began placing harsh constraints on women and girls, including barring women from most jobs and public places, and banning girls from school beyond sixth grade. The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any foreign country or organization, and its actions have impacted foreign aid. Citizens of Afghanistan face the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with some 58% of the population struggling to satisfy basic needs, according to the UN.