UN General Assembly Approves Resolution Denying Jewish Ties to Temple Mount

The United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution that denies Jewish ties to the Temple Mount. The resolution, which calls for respect for the historic status quo at the holy places of Jerusalem, refers to the site only as al-Haram al-Sharif, the Muslim name for the site, the third holiest site in Islam. It is the holiest site in Judaism, which believes that its two Holy Temples were built there. Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount has been the agreed terminology in the United Nations prior to Wednesday’s resolution. A total of 129 countries supported the resolution and 11 voted against it, with 31 abstentions. The United States voted against the resolution, while the United Kingdom abstained.