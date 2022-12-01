Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN General Assembly Votes to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of Palestinian Nakba
Residents flee Qumya, 8 miles northwest of Baysan (Beit Shean), Palestine, in March 1948. (Public domain)
Mideast Daily News
Nakba
United Nations General Assembly
Palestinians

UN General Assembly Votes to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of Palestinian Nakba

The Media Line Staff
12/01/2022

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba – an Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” that refers to the displacement of around 700,000 Palestinians during the 1947-1949 war that saw the establishment of the State of Israel. It is one of five resolutions passed dealing with the Palestinians. The Nakba resolution was sponsored by Egypt, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Yemen, and Palestine, and passed by a vote of 90-30 and 47 abstentions. The votes were taken during the General Assembly’s annual meeting on the “Question of Palestine.” The other resolutions include a call for a halt to settlement activities and other actions that violate international law, a demand that Israel rescind its unilateral annexation of the Golan Heights, and a condemnation of the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The votes came a day after Israel’s embassy launched an exhibit on the Jews’ expulsion from Arab states and Iran, “The Story of the Jewish Nakba,” in the main corridor of the UN.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.