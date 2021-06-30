Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Investigator Calls for Raisi Investigation
Ebrahim Raisi speaks after casting his ballot at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential race with over 60% of votes. (Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Ebrahim Raisi
Iran
executions
investigation
human rights violations

UN Investigator Calls for Raisi Investigation

Uri Cohen
06/30/2021

United Nations investigator on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, is calling for an inquiry to be launched into the 1988 mass executions of Iranian protesters and the central role allegedly played by Tehran’s then-deputy prosecutor and current President-elect Ebrahim Raisi. According to Rehman, his office has compiled enough testimonies and evidence over the years to share with the UN Human Rights Council or other bodies who would conduct the investigation. He warned a rushed cover-up led by Iranian authorities was expected in the coming weeks, including the destruction of mass graves. Raisi, elected earlier this month amid record-low voter turnout and set to be sworn in next week, is under United States sanctions for his involvement in the 1988 show trials and killings of at least 5,000 civilians, according to estimates. The hard-liner, who prior to the elections served as the Islamic Republic’s judiciary chief, in the past rejected the accusations, saying he merely “defended the security of the people, [and] should be praised.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.