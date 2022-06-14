The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Launches Crowdfund Campaign To Avert Red Sea Oil Spill
FSO Safer with installation barge, off the coast of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, 1988. (Piet Sinke/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
FSO Safer
Red Sea
YEMEN
United Nations
crowdfunding
Houthi rebels

UN Launches Crowdfund Campaign To Avert Red Sea Oil Spill

Steven Ganot
06/14/2022

The United Nations on Monday launched a crowdfund campaign to avert an oil spill from the FSO Safer, the floating oil storage and offloading vessel that has been moored since 1988 in the Red Sea 31 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah, a UN spokesman said. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly on Monday announced the social media campaign’s launch “to raise the necessary funds to start the emergency operation to transfer the oil from the FSO Safer to a safe temporary vessel,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said at a press briefing.

“Following Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a $10 million pledge on June 12 and the United States’ announcement that it is working toward a $10 million contribution, the world body now has three-quarters of the $80 million required to start the emergency operation,” said Dujarric.

The Netherlands and the UN co-hosted a pledging conference on May 11 that raised around $40 million of the funds needed.

The UN estimates that the overall cost of its plan is about $144 million, including the long-term replacement of the vessel.

The decaying, dilapidated supertanker has been described as a “floating time-bomb” that risks causing an explosion or an oil spill in the Red Sea four times the size of the 1989 Exxon Valdez incident in Prince William Sound, Alaska.

The UN says that flammable gasses continue to build up in the ship’s chambers and the ship’s structural integrity is deteriorating, making the need to take it off the water increasingly urgent. Houthis rebels have been blockading UN efforts to inspect and maintain the vessel since the war between the group and the internationally recognized Yemeni government began in 2014.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.