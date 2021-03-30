Happy Holidays!

Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world.
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
UN Needs $10 Billion for Syria
Mohammed Khatib, 70, and his grandchildren sought refuge in a camp in Idlib, Syria for internally displaced Syrians after being forced to flee their home in Maardibse village, seen in a March 11, 2021 photo. (Muhammed Abdullah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syria
Humanitarian Aid
United Nations
Syrian refugees

UN Needs $10 Billion for Syria

Uri Cohen
03/30/2021

The United Nations on Tuesday called on international donors to chip in at least $10 billion to aid Syrian refugees, in the fifth annual conference hosted by the European Union. According to the latest UN reports, 24 million Syrians are currently in need of basic aid, including food, shelter and medicine, a spike of four million people in the past year and the highest figure to date since the devastating civil war began in 2011. “It has been ten years of despair and disaster for Syrians,” UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said in a statement Tuesday. “Now, plummeting living conditions, economic decline and COVID-19 result in more hunger, malnutrition and disease. There is less fighting, but no peace dividend,” he said. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the UN Security Council, calling on Russia to reopen several border crossings into Syria serving humanitarian purposes, which were recently blocked by Moscow. Using its veto power, Russia, which has backed ruthless Syrian strongman Bashar Assad in his crackdown against rebels over the past decade, has left only one crossing open, citing concerns of violations of Damascus’ sovereignty. Over half a million people are believed to have died in the war, with over 12 million Syrians either internally displaced or seeking refuge in foreign countries.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow's journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
