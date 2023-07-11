UN Peacekeeping Chief Relays Israeli Request to Lebanon To Remove Hizbullah Tent From Border

The UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) commander, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, relayed an Israeli request to remove a tent set up by armed group Hizbullah in a disputed border area, during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday.

Israel lodged a complaint in June claiming that Hizbullah had established tents within Israeli territory. The specifics of the tents’ contents and purpose remain undisclosed. The Lebanese government asserts that the area where the tents were pitched, Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba hills, belong to Lebanon, although these were seized by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib stated that Lebanon demanded Israel’s withdrawal from the town of Ghajar, arguing that the area is Lebanese territory. Ghajar was captured by Israel from Syria in the 1967 war and partly reoccupied during the 2006 war with Hizbullah.

Recently, Israel has reportedly built a wall around Ghajar, triggering annexation fears.