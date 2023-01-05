It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Security Council Meeting Today To Debate Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount Visit
Israeli government minister Itamar Ben-Gvir makes a controversial visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Temple Mount

UN Security Council Meeting Today To Debate Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount Visit

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2023

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency session this afternoon to debate Tuesday’s visit to the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem by far-right Israeli government minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Ben-Gvir, the National Security Minister made his early morning visit to the site, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, despite warnings from Hamas, the armed Palestinian Islamist group that controls Gaza. The formal request for the session came from the United Arab Emirates and China, acting on behalf of the Palestinians and Jordanians. In an interview on Army Radio this morning, US ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said that the US is concerned about “actions that are obviously provocative,” a reference to Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount visit. “We support maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount, period, full stop,” he also said. Israel is concerned the US could sign off on a UNSC statement condemning Israel and calling for maintaining the status quo, which would represent a diplomatic blow. On Wednesday, the UN ambassadors from Arab countries met for discussions ahead of today’s emergency meeting. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will delay his scheduled upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates, which Israel established diplomatic relations with as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords, due to the current tensions sparked by Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount visit.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.