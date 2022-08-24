The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

UN Security Council Must Do More To Help People of Darfur, ICC Prosecutor in Sudan Says
Sudanese gather to welcome the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan during his visit to the Kalma camp for internally displaced people in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on August 21, 2022. (Abdelmonim Madibu/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Darfur
Sudan
International Criminal Court
United Nations Security Council

UN Security Council Must Do More To Help People of Darfur, ICC Prosecutor in Sudan Says

The Media Line Staff
08/24/2022

The United Nations Security Council must do more to help the people of Darfur in western Sudan and to bring the militias that committed crimes against them to justice, the head of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, told the council on Tuesday, via video link from Sudan. It is reported to be the first time that an ICC prosecutor addressed the Security Council while in a country where the court is operating. Khan called on the council to hold a session in Sudan, saying he felt that if members heard directly from those in the internally-displaced people camps, it would help “reawaken our commitment to humanity.” The nearly two-decade long conflict in Darfur left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million, according to UN figures. Khan was scheduled to meet Wednesday with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a military coup in Sudan in October. The entire country has been in turmoil since the coup. General elections are scheduled for July 2023.

