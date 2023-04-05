UN Tells Afghan Staff To Stay Home After Taliban Say No to Female Staff

The United Nations told some 3,300 members of its local staff in Afghanistan not to come to work for the next two days, after Taliban authorities announced that they would enforce their ban on Afghan women working for the UN and other nongovernmental organizations. The Taliban in December barred female aid workers, saying they did not conform to appropriate Islamic dress code, including wearing a head covering. This has prevented the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities, officials have said. “If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted. About 400 Afghan women work for the UN. The situation for all people in Afghanistan has deteriorated since the Taliban took over, with the poverty rate doubling and 28 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 6 million Afghans living on the brink of famine-like conditions. The UN has called on member countries to donate $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver assistance in Afghanistan. So far it is less than 5% funded. The Taliban took over Afghanistan and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the end of August 2021, when the last US and other foreign troops left the country. A ban on university education for all women in Afghanistan came in December, two weeks after the Taliban allowed girls to take their high school graduation exams, despite not being in a classroom since the Islamist group took over and prevented girls from studying in high schools. The Taliban have been barring women from entering public spaces including parks, gyms, and entertainment venues, requiring them to wear burqas and face coverings and requiring a male escort in public.