UN Warns Libya Troop Movements Around Tripoli Could Endanger Civilians

The United Nations is sounding the alarm over a military buildup around Tripoli, warning that the sudden movement of troops and heavy weapons could trigger new violence in Libya’s capital. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Saturday that the situation poses “potential harm” to civilians, urging restraint and a return to dialogue.

Talks on security arrangements in Tripoli had shown progress since June, but the UN cautioned that recent deployments risk derailing those efforts. “All parties [should] continue dialogue to resolve this matter as soon as possible, and exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalating tensions or endangering civilians,” the mission said.

The buildup follows reports of limited clashes in Tripoli neighborhoods last week. Forces tied to the UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) were said to be advancing from Misurata, east of the capital, and from Gharyan to the south. While Libyan officials described much of the activity as routine, UNSMIL said the concentration of fighters is “causing widespread fear among Tripoli’s population.”

Tripoli has been no stranger to upheaval. In May, battles between GNU forces and the Stability Support Apparatus, a powerful armed faction, left dozens dead before UN mediation helped establish a fragile truce.

Libya has remained fractured since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country remains split between the Tripoli-based GNU and an eastern administration aligned with Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army. With rival forces maneuvering once again around the capital, the UN’s warning reflects growing concern that a new round of conflict could erupt in one of the country’s most densely populated areas.