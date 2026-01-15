UN Warns of Rising Civilian Deaths and Mass Displacement in Sudan Fighting

The United Nations warned Tuesday that fresh fighting across Sudan is driving up civilian deaths and displacement, with humanitarian officials urging warring parties to protect civilians and open access routes as the country’s war grinds deeper into a regional crisis.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said “at least 19 civilians were killed during a ground assault in the Jarjira area of North Darfur state yesterday.” It added that “another 10 civilians were reportedly killed and nine injured in a drone attack in Sinja, the state capital of Sennar state, yesterday, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.”

The violence is pushing families to run. The International Organization for Migration estimated that more than 8,000 people fled villages in Kernoi, in North Darfur, with some displaced inside Sudan and others crossing into Chad.

The UN Children’s Fund reported an accelerating nutrition emergency in North Darfur. A survey conducted last month in At Tina, Um Baru, and Kernoi found acute malnutrition levels far above the World Health Organization’s emergency threshold of 15%. Um Baru recorded a Global Acute Malnutrition rate of 53%, UNICEF said.

OCHA called on “all parties to immediately protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect international humanitarian law, and enable rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access,” while pressing donors to increase funding for emergency aid.

The fallout is also landing hard in South Sudan, which hosts roughly 600,000 refugees from Sudan. The UN and partners launched a 2026 appeal in Juba seeking $1.5 billion to assist 4.3 million people, with an initial $1 billion priority to reach 4 million. OCHA warned that conflict, climate shocks, disease outbreaks, and economic strain are driving need, and that 7.5 million people could face crisis-level food insecurity during the April-to-July lean season.