Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Watchdog Conducts 2nd Inspection of Iran Facility
Mideast Daily News
International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran
Iranian nuclear program
inspections

UN Watchdog Conducts 2nd Inspection of Iran Facility

Uri Cohen
10/01/2020

The United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a second inspection of a suspected nuclear site in Iran, a statement released by the agency reported Wednesday. Iran’s atomic energy agency confirmed the visit had taken place, saying that the recent impasse between Tehran and the UN watchdog might have allowed the United States to “take advantage” of the situation. The results of the samples taken from locations in Iran suspected of housing nuclear facilities in the past are expected to be available in several months. For nearly a year, Iran had denied access to its suspected sites, while also denying it had ever attempted to develop nuclear capabilities there. After a lengthy negotiation with the IAEA, an agreement was reached in August, and two visits were granted. “In this present context, … the IAEA does not have further questions to Iran and further requests for access to locations,” the IAEA and Iranian officials said in a joint statement after the settlement was reached.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.