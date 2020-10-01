UN Watchdog Conducts 2nd Inspection of Iran Facility

The United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a second inspection of a suspected nuclear site in Iran, a statement released by the agency reported Wednesday. Iran’s atomic energy agency confirmed the visit had taken place, saying that the recent impasse between Tehran and the UN watchdog might have allowed the United States to “take advantage” of the situation. The results of the samples taken from locations in Iran suspected of housing nuclear facilities in the past are expected to be available in several months. For nearly a year, Iran had denied access to its suspected sites, while also denying it had ever attempted to develop nuclear capabilities there. After a lengthy negotiation with the IAEA, an agreement was reached in August, and two visits were granted. “In this present context, … the IAEA does not have further questions to Iran and further requests for access to locations,” the IAEA and Iranian officials said in a joint statement after the settlement was reached.