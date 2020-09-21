Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Uncertainty in UN after US Snaps Back Iran Sanctions
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media in the Press Briefing Room, at the State Department in Washington, DC, April 29, 2020. (Ronny Przysucha/US State Department)
Mideast Daily News
Mike Pompeo
United States
sanctions
Iran
United Nations
snapback
Iran nuclear agreement

Uncertainty in UN after US Snaps Back Iran Sanctions

Uri Cohen
09/21/2020

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Sunday that the US had unilaterally reimposed all sanctions against Iran that were in place prior to the 2015 nuclear deal – a statement roundly ignored and rejected by all other members of the United Nations Security Council as lacking any legal validity. According to Pompeo, Washington is entitled to trigger the sanctions’ “snapback” clause of the deal because of Tehran’s recent violations of the agreement’s restrictions, despite the fact that the US opted out of the pact over two years ago and is no longer a side to it. While Pompeo threatened “consequences” for any nation that would not comply with the American stance, the US’s fellow UNSC members, including its European allies, brushed off the threat as “incapable of legal effect.” Iranian officials celebrated the rare consensus in their favor and proceeded to taunt Washington over the weekend. “The message from Tehran to Washington is clear: Return to the international community. Return to your commitments. Stop this rogue and unruly behavior. The international community will accept you,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Sunday, while President Hassan Rouhani stated: “The ‘maximum pressure’ of US against the Iranian nation, politically and legally, has turned to ‘maximum isolation’ for the US.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.