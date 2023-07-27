Donate
Uncertainty Looms as Lebanese Central Bank Governor Confirms Departure
Banque du Liban Governor Riad Salameh appears on MTV Lebanon's talk show "It's About Time," Jan. 9, 2020. (Screenshot: YouTube/MTV Lebanon)
Steven Ganot
07/27/2023

Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon’s central bank, Banque Du Liban, has confirmed the end of his 30-year term amid uncertainties about the institution’s future leadership. In a TV interview with Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International on Wednesday, Salameh dispelled rumors of a term extension, stating that his deputies will assume control after his departure on July 31.

The Lebanese government has yet to appoint a new governor, exacerbating financial instability in a country already mired in a deep economic crisis. Politicians are divided over the choice of successor, leading to a broader impasse that has also left the country’s presidency vacant.

Adding to the uncertainty, the central bank’s four vice governors threatened to resign earlier this month if a successor to Salameh is not appointed, raising the specter of a leadership vacuum at a crucial juncture. Lebanon’s financial crisis has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars in deposits.

