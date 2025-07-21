Donate
Unclear Who Fired Deadly Shots Near Gaza Aid Convoy; IDF Denies Targeting Civilians
Displaced Palestinians carrying relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a private US-backed aid group, May 29, 2025. (AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Friedson
07/21/2025

The Israeli military says it’s investigating a deadly incident over the weekend near two food distribution points in Gaza, where dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed or injured. But while Palestinian officials hold Israel’s military responsible, the full story may be more complicated.

The shooting happened as about 25 UN World Food Program trucks were preparing to bring aid into Gaza. Large crowds had gathered near the convoys, hoping to receive food. According to Palestinian sources, Israeli forces opened fire at close range using tanks and snipers. The Hamas-run civil defense agency claimed 26 people were killed. Others, including hospital officials cited by the Associated Press, said the toll was at least 32. These figures have not been independently verified.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strongly denied intentionally targeting civilians. It said troops fired warning shots after a crowd approached in what was described as a threatening way, nearly a kilometer away from the aid trucks. The IDF said the situation was volatile and unfolding in a combat zone, and that it is reviewing all reports of casualties.

The food sites were run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an aid group backed by both the US and Israel. While headlines quickly pointed fingers, Israel maintains that protecting both its soldiers and humanitarian efforts is its priority.

The investigation is ongoing, and as of now, who fired the deadly shots remains unclear.

