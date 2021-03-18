Underperforming Upstarts Urgently Unveil U-turn, Urging Unity Amid Ugly ‘Usurping’ Utterances

Israel elections are only five days away and the mounting pressure and unrelenting polls seem to have taken their toll on right-wing candidates. Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett and New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, both formerly close allies of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who have gone out on their own, sounded reconciled sentiments on Thursday, angling their way back toward the right-wing base. Bennett and Sa’ar both committed to opposing a bill in the coming parliament that would bar an indicted candidate from serving as prime minister, a proposal seen as tailored specifically for Netanyahu, who is facing charges for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The embattled Likud leader, who is fighting for his freedom and could face years in prison if convicted, has repeatedly accused his right-wing challengers of joining hands with Israel’s Left and plotting against him, in a move aimed at bringing back hard-line right-wing voters to the Likud ranks. Polls open (and close) March 23. Get your popcorn ready.