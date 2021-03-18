Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Underperforming Upstarts Urgently Unveil U-turn, Urging Unity Amid Ugly ‘Usurping’ Utterances
Large billboards with a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and his political rivals, Yair Lapid (left, top), Naftali Bennett (2nd row, L) and Gideon Sa'ar (2nd row, R), with a message reading 'Only the Likud will form a full right-wing government,' are pictured in Jerusalem, March 4, 2021, ahead of the upcoming general election. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Naftali Bennett
Gideon Sa’ar
Israeli election
Binyamin Netanyahu
corruption trial

Underperforming Upstarts Urgently Unveil U-turn, Urging Unity Amid Ugly ‘Usurping’ Utterances

Uri Cohen
03/18/2021

Israel elections are only five days away and the mounting pressure and unrelenting polls seem to have taken their toll on right-wing candidates. Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett and New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, both formerly close allies of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who have gone out on their own, sounded reconciled sentiments on Thursday, angling their way back toward the right-wing base. Bennett and Sa’ar both committed to opposing a bill in the coming parliament that would bar an indicted candidate from serving as prime minister, a proposal seen as tailored specifically for Netanyahu, who is facing charges for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The embattled Likud leader, who is fighting for his freedom and could face years in prison if convicted, has repeatedly accused his right-wing challengers of joining hands with Israel’s Left and plotting against him, in a move aimed at bringing back hard-line right-wing voters to the Likud ranks. Polls open (and close) March 23. Get your popcorn ready.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.