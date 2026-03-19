Understand the Middle East as It Happens—Support The Media Line Today

The Middle East doesn’t pause. It doesn’t simplify. And it rarely explains itself.

That’s where we come in.

Today’s Mideast Daily News takes you from the streets of southern Lebanon to the war rooms of Washington and Jerusalem—and into the technical realities of modern warfare that most headlines barely touch.

In one story, Taylor Thomas captures something rarely seen: Shiite civilians in Lebanon openly questioning Hezbollah after being displaced yet again by war. The anger is real. So is the fear. And the answers are anything but simple.

In another, Maayan Hoffman brings readers inside the thinking of one of President Donald Trump’s closest evangelical advisers, Dr. Mike Evans, who argues that Kharg Island—the heart of Iran’s oil exports—is the regime’s financial lifeline. The US strike there wasn’t random. It was a message.

And in a must-watch interview, Gabriel Colodro sits down with missile defense expert Dr. Uzi Rubin, who explains a chilling reality: when it comes to Iran’s cluster warheads, if you don’t stop the missile early, it’s already too late. This is the kind of insight you won’t get from a press release or a tweet.

These are not recycled talking points. They are on-the-ground reporting, expert analysis, and access you simply won’t find elsewhere.

The Media Line exists to give you that access—clear, independent, and rooted in the region itself. No slogans. No shortcuts. Just reporting that treats you like an adult who wants to understand what’s really happening.

If that matters to you, now is the moment to step in.

Support The Media Line. Help us keep reporting from the places where the story is still unfolding. Help us keep asking the questions others won’t.

Read the full articles. Watch the interviews. And if you value this kind of journalism, stand with us.