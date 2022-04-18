United Arab List Freezes Knesset Activity Over Jerusalem Clashes

The United Arab List-Raam party announced Sunday night that it had frozen its membership in the government coalition and suspended its activities in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, over the current clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers on the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound. The Shura Council of the Southern Islamic Movement, the umbrella organization for the party, made the decision on Sunday evening following a day of clashes at the site, which is holy to both Jews and Muslims. The Knesset will be on its spring recess until May 9. Party chairman Mansour Abbas tried to influence council members in favor of staying in the coalition, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.