Universities Grapple With Arab and Jewish Student Safety Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Illustrative: Arab Israeli students and activists wave the Palestinian flag during a protest against an Israeli army operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, at Tel Aviv University, Jan. 30, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Universities Grapple With Arab and Jewish Student Safety Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Steven Ganot
11/02/2023

Tensions are escalating on Israeli campuses between Arab and Jewish students amid the ongoing Gaza war. A recent incident at the Netanya Academic College saw Arab students accused by Jewish residents of disrupting prayers at a synagogue. This sparked protests, with chants of “Death to Arabs!” heard outside a dormitory where many of the Arab students live. Universities are now grappling with safety and support measures for their students. Yousef Tah, from the Joint Arab Authority for Student Blocs, emphasized the need for legal support following such incidents. Arab students have voiced concerns over being monitored on social media for expressing solidarity with Gazans. Meanwhile, Israeli students express fears for their safety on campuses, especially in locations perceived as less secure. With the war casting its shadow, academic institutions face the challenge of ensuring both the safety and the freedom of expression of their diverse student bodies. For a detailed account of these developments, first-hand accounts from students, and an interview with Prof. Tova Hartman, the dean of the faculties of Social Sciences and Humanities at Ono Academic College, read the comprehensive article by student journalist Lana Ikelan on The Media Line.

