Unknown Assailants Kidnap 6 Coal Miners in Pakistan

Police in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province said on Monday that six coal miners were kidnapped by terrorists on Sunday night in the province’s Bolan district. Unknown armed terrorists abducted the miners late at night from the Mach coal mine area, around 30 miles southeast of Quetta, transporting them toward a mountainous region, according to the police. The terrorists left behind a piece of paper saying they belonged to an outlawed extremist group, the police reported. Law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident, and a search for the miners was underway. Two of the kidnapped miners are from Balochistan while four came from the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.