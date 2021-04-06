Unruly Prince Pledges Allegiance to King Brother  

The short-lived plot against Jordan’s King Abdullah II, alleged by authorities to have been orchestrated by the king’s half-brother Prince Hamzah, was quickly resolved on Monday, less than 48 hours after news broke of the prince’s house arrest. “I place myself in the hands of his majesty the king,” the prince pledged in a letter signed at the behest of Abdullah’s uncle and other royal family members who met with the wayward brother. “I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” the pledge also said. Late Saturday evening, Prince Hamzah was ordered by the Jordanian military to remain at home and was swiftly disconnected from the outside world, while several palace and government officials were arrested for conspiring to “undermine the kingdom’s security and stability.” While Hamzah insists he merely criticized his brother’s government for corruption and lack of leadership, Amman officials claim he recently met with protest and tribal leaders opposed to the king, in order to inflame the public’s growing unrest.