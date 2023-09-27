The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UNRWA Delays Academic Year After Armed Palestinian Groups Occupy Schools in Lebanon’s Ain al-Hilweh Camp
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon. (Screenshot: X)
Mideast Daily News
Ain al-Hilweh
UNRWA
Lebanon
Fatah
schools

UNRWA Delays Academic Year After Armed Palestinian Groups Occupy Schools in Lebanon’s Ain al-Hilweh Camp

Steven Ganot
09/27/2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday the indefinite postponement of the academic year for over 11,000 students at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The decision comes after armed groups continued to occupy UNRWA schools following recent clashes between the Palestinian Fatah movement and Islamic activists.

UNRWA is actively monitoring the situation to secure educational spaces for students as soon as conditions allow, promising to keep parents updated on any developments. “All eight UNRWA schools in the camp remain under militant control and have suffered significant damage,” said Dorothee Klaus, director of relief and social services for UNRWA. She emphasized the agency’s priority to secure safe education for more than 11,000 affected children.

The announcement follows a September 14 cease-fire agreement after a week of violence in the camp that resulted in approximately 20 deaths and over 150 injuries.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.