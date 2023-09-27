UNRWA Delays Academic Year After Armed Palestinian Groups Occupy Schools in Lebanon’s Ain al-Hilweh Camp

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday the indefinite postponement of the academic year for over 11,000 students at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The decision comes after armed groups continued to occupy UNRWA schools following recent clashes between the Palestinian Fatah movement and Islamic activists.

UNRWA is actively monitoring the situation to secure educational spaces for students as soon as conditions allow, promising to keep parents updated on any developments. “All eight UNRWA schools in the camp remain under militant control and have suffered significant damage,” said Dorothee Klaus, director of relief and social services for UNRWA. She emphasized the agency’s priority to secure safe education for more than 11,000 affected children.

The announcement follows a September 14 cease-fire agreement after a week of violence in the camp that resulted in approximately 20 deaths and over 150 injuries.