This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UNRWA Head Warns of Cut in Services to Palestinian Refugees
An UNRWA facility in Jerusalem, 2007. (WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
UNRWA
Philippe Lazzarini

UNRWA Head Warns of Cut in Services to Palestinian Refugees

Marcy Oster
12/01/2021

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday that it is unable to pay its 28,000 employees on time this month, and warned that it would have to cut its services to millions of registered Palestinian refugees.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said during a visit to Jordan that even though the United States has resumed its support of the agency with the entrance of the Biden Administration, other countries have cut their allocations to the agency. For example, the United Kingdom, the agency’s third-largest donor, reduced its funding in 2021 from $57 million to $28 million.

UNRWA staff went on strike Monday after they were told that their salaries would be delayed, but returned to work following mediation, Lazzarini said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.