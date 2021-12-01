UNRWA Head Warns of Cut in Services to Palestinian Refugees

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday that it is unable to pay its 28,000 employees on time this month, and warned that it would have to cut its services to millions of registered Palestinian refugees.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said during a visit to Jordan that even though the United States has resumed its support of the agency with the entrance of the Biden Administration, other countries have cut their allocations to the agency. For example, the United Kingdom, the agency’s third-largest donor, reduced its funding in 2021 from $57 million to $28 million.

UNRWA staff went on strike Monday after they were told that their salaries would be delayed, but returned to work following mediation, Lazzarini said.