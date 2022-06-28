The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

UNRWA Holds ‘Gaza Summer Fun Weeks’ for 120,000 Palestinian Children
Palestinian children take part in a four-week summer activities program organized in 83 schools in the Gaza Strip by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Jabalia refugee camp, on June 27, 2022. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
06/28/2022

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has kicked off its “Gaza Summer Fun Weeks,” designed to help Gaza’s children deal with the psychological effects of the current conflict and their difficult living conditions. Some 120,000 children ages four to 14 who attend 83 UNRWA schools across Gaza will participate in events over the next month. The opening ceremony for the program, which was not held in recent summers due to the coronavirus pandemic, was held on Wednesday. “The Summer Fun Weeks will provide children with a safe place to play, psychological relief from the circumstances in which they live, and most importantly a chance just to be children; free of the adult-sized worries and pressures so prevalent in Gaza. The Summer Fun Weeks will ensure psychosocial support for children at a time when it is most needed, after the recent conflict, providing an opportunity for the children of Gaza to enjoy themselves and learn new skills,” according to the UNRWA website. The program also provides 2,750 short-term employment opportunities for Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA’s Job Creation Program.

