Upcoming Heatwave Set To Strike Iraq, Predicts Green Iraq Observatory

Iraq is bracing for a severe heatwave in the coming weeks, with temperatures forecasted to surpass 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit) according to a statement from the Green Iraq observatory on Tuesday. The group anticipates the mercury will peak at 52° Celsius during the last week of July and the first week of August.

The projected heatwave comes close to Iraq’s highest-ever recorded temperature of 53.6° Celsius, experienced in the southern province of Basra in July 2016. The anticipated extreme heat could have significant implications on daily life in Iraq, as local laws grant government institution holidays when temperatures hit 50° Celsius. Notably, security forces and medical services are exempt from this provision.

As climate change continues to impact global weather patterns, occurrences of extreme weather events like these have become more frequent and intense.