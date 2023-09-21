Uruq Bani Ma’arid Designated as Saudi Arabia’s First Natural World Heritage Site

Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid desert has been designated as the kingdom’s first Natural World Heritage site, according to an announcement from the Saudi Press Agency. The decision was made during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is currently being held in Riyadh.

Spanning 12,765 square kilometers, Uruq Bani Ma’arid lies on the western edge of the Ar Rub’ al-Khali, the world’s largest continuous sand sea. Saudi Culture Minister Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud said the designation signifies Saudi Arabia’s strong commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and biodiversity.

The desert’s diverse topography creates a variety of wildlife habitats. The UNESCO website notes that the site is globally significant for its successful reintroduction of the Arabian oryx and Arabian sand gazelle, two species that were previously extinct in the wild. The protected area is divided into three zones: a core nature reserve, a controlled grazing zone, and a hunting zone.