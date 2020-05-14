Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Chamber of the UN Security Council in New York City. (Neptuul/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
United States
Security Council
Russia
Arms Embargo
nuclear accord

US Accuses Iran of Violating UN Resolution on Nuclear Deal

Charles Bybelezer
05/14/2020

The United States has accused Iran of violating the United Nations Security Council resolution that rubber-stamped a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement banning the Islamic Republic from working on nuclear weapons. American officials cite a satellite Iran recently placed in orbit, a maneuver requiring technologies applicable to the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as alleged breaches of a UN arms embargo set to expire in October but which Washington seeks to extend. Regarding the latter issue, US officials contended that “Iran continues to funnel weapons to proxy forces and terrorist groups in places like Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Bahrain.” Nevertheless, Russia’s UN ambassador this week made clear that his country opposes Washington’s diplomatic full-court press and vowed to veto any corresponding Security Council resolution. As part of the 2015 accord, Iran was barred for five years from purchasing conventional arms, although Moscow has reportedly been negotiating a weapons deal with Tehran worth up to $10 billion. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise since President Donald Trump in May 2018 withdrew from the nuclear agreement and re-imposed sanctions on the mullah regime. The countries have since engaged in tit-for-tat military exchanges primarily in Iraq, where Iran controls large Shi’ite paramilitary groups and US forces remain stationed.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.